Ravens' Devontez Walker: Limited to special teams
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker failed to play a single offensive snap in Sunday's 41-40 loss to the Bills.
Walker played 21 snaps on special teams Sunday and was not a part of Baltimore's offensive plans against the Bills. The second-year wideout remains buried on the wide receiver depth chart behind Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins and Tylan Wallace. Barring injuries, Walker remains far off the fantasy radar ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Browns.
