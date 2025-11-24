Walker had a 30-yard reception on his lone target Sunday against the Jets.

The second-year wideout saw a season-high 23 snaps as Baltimore looked to find a spark in Rashod Bateman's absence. Walker was only targeted once, but converted it into the Ravens' longest offensive play from scrimmage Sunday. He has caught all four of his targets this season for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Walker's overall sample is too small to draw hard conclusions, but he has produced when called upon, dating back to his rookie season. Pending Bateman's status for Thursday's game against the Bengals, Walker could have a similar role in Week 13. If Bateman (ankle) is back, however, Walker appears to be at risk of being a healthy scratch.