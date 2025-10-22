Walker (oblique) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Walker wasn't able to suit up Week 6 against the Rams, but now coming off Baltimore's bye he appears back to full health. He figures to resume handling his usual depth role at wide receiver during Sunday's home game against the Bears. Across five regular-season appearances so far Walker has secured all three of his targets for 60 yards and two touchdowns, with both scores having come Week 2 versus Cleveland.