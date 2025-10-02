Walker (oblique) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Walker is recovering from an oblique injury that he likely sustained in Week 4 against the Chiefs. He has opened the week with a DNP-LP practice log, and Friday's injury report will provide clarity on his chances of playing against the Texans on Sunday. The 2024 fourth-rounder has three catches on as many targets for 60 yards and two touchdowns through the first four games of the regular season.