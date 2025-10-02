Ravens' Devontez Walker: Returns to practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (oblique) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Walker is recovering from an oblique injury that he likely sustained in Week 4 against the Chiefs. He has opened the week with a DNP-LP practice log, and Friday's injury report will provide clarity on his chances of playing against the Texans on Sunday. The 2024 fourth-rounder has three catches on as many targets for 60 yards and two touchdowns through the first four games of the regular season.
More News
-
Ravens' Devontez Walker: DNP with oblique injury•
-
Ravens' Devontez Walker: Not involved in loss•
-
Ravens' Devontez Walker: Makes long reception Monday•
-
Ravens' Devontez Walker: Two catches, two touchdowns•
-
Ravens' Devontez Walker: Limited to special teams•
-
Ravens' Devontez Walker: Picks up 61 yards•