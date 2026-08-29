Walker caught three of five targets for 22 yards in Friday's 41-3 preseason win over the Commanders.

The five targets tied for the team lead on the night, but Walker didn't do much with the volume as three other Ravens had more receiving yards, and none of the team's three passing TDs went his way. Third-round rookie Ja'Kobi Lane has been the star of training camp and seems to have the No. 3 wideout job locked down, leaving Walker competing with the likes of Elijah Sarratt, Chris Moore and LaJohntay Wester just to find a spot on the 53-man roster.