Ravens' Devontez Walker: Won't play against LAR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (oblique) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Walker downgraded to a DNP for Friday's practice, and his oblique injury is severe enough for him to not play in Sunday's home game. Walker has served in a depth role at wide receiver and as a contributor on special teams this season, which make Cornelius Johnson and Keith Kirkwood candidates to be elevated from the Ravens' practice squad to the active roster, especially if Zay Flowers (shoulder) is also ruled out.
