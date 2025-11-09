Walker (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Minnesota.

Walker will be a healthy scratch for a fourth consecutive week, and he's unlikely to play Week 11 against the Browns on Sunday, Nov. 16 unless the Ravens require depth at wide receiver. Baltimore will go with five active wide receivers in Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Tylan Wallace and LaJohntay Wester in Week 10.