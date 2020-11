Bryant is expected to be active Sunday against the Colts after being elevated from the practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The veteran wideout was brought up from the practice squad Saturday as an extra player for Week 9, and he's likely to suit up with Devin Duvernay (thigh) questionable and Chris Moore (thigh) moving to injured reserve. Bryant was on Baltimore's practice squad about a week and a half and seems likely to fill a limited role in his first NFL action since 2017.