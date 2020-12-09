Bryant tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Cowboys, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bryant relayed from his personal Twitter account that he was pulled from the field during warmups to get tested, and his results came back positive. He'll be out for Tuesday's game against his former team. Bryant will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the near future. Miles Boykin likely will slot in as the No. 3 receiver behind Marquise Brown and Devin Duvernay.