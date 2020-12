Bryant (illness) remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list but "has had some negative tests" according to coach John Harbaugh, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The report confirms what Bryant has expressed on his own social media accounts. Considering the veteran wide receiver was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday it seems unlikely Bryant will be able to pass through NFL protocol in time to play Monday against the Browns, but it's possible he could return the following week.