Bryant failed to haul in either of his two targets Wednesday in the Ravens' 19-14 loss to the Steelers.

Unsurprisingly, the struggling Baltimore passing game didn't get on track with Robert Griffin and Trace McSorley stepping in at quarterback for Lamar Jackson, who was one of several Ravens ruled out for Week 12 following a positive COVID/19 test. Thanks in part due to wideout Willie Snead's placement on reserve/COVID-19 list, Bryant saw his biggest snap share (59 percent) of his three games with Baltimore, but the unfavorable quarterback situation and the tough matchup contributed to Marquise Brown (four catches, 85 yards and a touchdown) turning in the only useful outing among the team's pass-catching options. Bryant's outlook will improve a bit if Jackson is able to play Week 13 versus the Cowboys, but the Ravens' run-heavy approach will still cap the 32-year-old's overall fantasy upside.