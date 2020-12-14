Bryant remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list and he has been deemed inactive for Monday night's matchup against the Browns, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Bryant endured a disappointing situation last Tuesday night, as the three-time Pro Bowler was pulled off the field during pre-game warmups because of a positive COVID-19 test. The development prevented Bryant from facing his former team of nine years in the Cowboys. Though he's reportedly logged negative tests in the interim, Bryant will be unable to make his fourth appearance of the season Week 14 against Cleveland.