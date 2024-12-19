Johnson (personal) is has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Steelers.

The Ravens suspended Johnson last week and excused him from team activities this week. It seems they might've had some use for him now that fellow wideouts Rashod Bateman (foot) and Nelson Agholor (concussion) both are listed as questionable, but the ship has already sailed on Johnson being involved in Week 16 preparations, leaving Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker as Baltimore's fill-in options at wide receiver.