Johnson (personal) is has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Steelers.
The Ravens suspended Johnson last week and excused him from team activities this week. It seems they might've had some use for him now that fellow wideouts Rashod Bateman (foot) and Nelson Agholor (concussion) both are listed as questionable, but the ship has already sailed on Johnson being involved in Week 16 preparations, leaving Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker as Baltimore's fill-in options at wide receiver.
More News
-
Ravens' Diontae Johnson: Suspension lifted•
-
Ravens' Diontae Johnson: Not rejoining team for Week 16•
-
Ravens' Diontae Johnson: Suspended for Week 15•
-
Ravens' Diontae Johnson: Plays zero snaps in Week 13•
-
Ravens' Diontae Johnson: Targeted once in Week 12•
-
Ravens' Diontae Johnson: Uneventful return to Pittsburgh•