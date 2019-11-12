Ravens' Domata Peko: Finally secures contract
Peko signed a contract, which will pay $1 million for the remainder of the season, with the Ravens on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The Broncos allowed Peko to walk into free agency following a 2018 season where he recorded 31 tackles, 0.5 sacks and two pass breakups over 16 games. Peko will turn 35 years old Nov. 27, and he'll add veteran depth as the Ravens make a championship push since Daylon Mack (knee) was placed on injured reserve and Michael Pierce (ankle) is day-to-day. Justin Ellis also signed with the team as well, so Peko will have competition for reps regardless of the injury situation.
