Sylencieux has signed a contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Sylencieux makes his way to the NFL from tiny Graceland University and will attempt to make his mark with the Ravens during rookie minicamp. The 6-foot-2 wideout posted 59 receptions for 1,211 yards and 11 touchdowns over 21 games during his three years at Graceland.