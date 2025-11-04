Tennessee traded Jones to the Ravens on Monday in exchange for a conditional fifth-round draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones provides immediate pass-rush help to Baltimore, as he's logged 4.5 sacks over his past four games. That fills a critical need for the Ravens, who are currently tied for second-to-last in the NFL in sacks this season with 11. Jones also gives Baltimore important versatility, as he can line up both on the edge and along the interior. He'd logged between 3.5 and 6.5 regular-season sacks in each of his first six NFL campaigns coming into 2025.