Thomas (knee) is active for the team's Week 10 contest against the Bengals.

After a big performance in Week 9 against the Patriots, Thomas was unable to participate in Friday's practice with both "knee" and "non-injury-related" designations. However, he's ready to go Sunday against the Bengals and should be ready to make a major impact squaring off against rookie Ryan Finley in his NFL debut.

