Ravens' Earl Thomas: Appears ready for offseason program
Thomas appears ready to go for voluntary offseason workouts, Sean Grogan of the Cecil Daily reports.
Thomas is bouncing back from a fractured tibia he sustained last September. The six-time Pro Bowler reportedly spent time working out with teammates before voluntary offseason workouts commenced April 15 and, by all accounts, he seems to be making a strong first impression in Baltimore. Fresh off signing a four-year, $55 million contract with the team last month, Thomas has plenty of talent around him this upcoming season including the league's highest-paid slot corner in Tavon Young and 2017 first-rounder Marlon Humphrey, plus veterans Brandon Carr and Jimmy Smith.
