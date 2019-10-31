Thomas (knee) said Thursday that he expects to suit up versus the Patriots on Sunday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas was unable to participate in Wednesday's practice due to a knee issue. If the veteran is able to upgrade his level of participation during the week's final two practices, he'll be moving in the right direction to play against New England.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories