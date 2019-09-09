Ravens' Earl Thomas: Grabs INT versus Dolphins
Thomas made a tackle and snagged an interception in Sunday's 59-10 win over the Dolphins.
Thomas recorded three interceptions in four games for the Seahawks last season before suffering a broken leg, and he's picking up right where he left off. Although the one tackle is unimpressive for Thomas' stat line, expect more out of the veteran safety when the Ravens face off against a more-evenly matched Cardinals team in Week 2.
