Thomas was sent home from practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Hensley also noted this is the second time in Thomas' tenure with the Ravens that the passionate safety got into a war of words with a teammate perhaps alluding to some sort of rift between team and player. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network is reporting the Ravens are even considering releasing or trading Thomas after Friday's latest incident, although that type of over-reactionary language hasn't seeped into the discord among Ravens beat writers. It's worth noting, Chuck Clark, the safety which Thomas reportedly got into an exchange of words with, is practicing Saturday so there's perhaps something amiss with this admittedly odd situation.