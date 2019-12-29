Play

Thomas (knee/hand) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Thomas didn't practice all week, but he wasn't expected to play anyway with the Ravens locking up the top seed in the AFC. Jordan Richards is expected to start at free safety in Thomas' place. At this point, there doesn't appear to be any major concern about Thomas' ability to play in the Ravens' first playoff game.

More News

