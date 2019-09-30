Thomas recorded a team-high eight tackles (six solo), but Baltimore fell 40-25 to the Browns on Sunday.

Thomas was stellar versus Cleveland but couldn't do enough to bring his team to victory. The eight tackles represented a season-high for the veteran safety, giving him 15 tackles and an interception through four weeks. He remains a key cog in a formidable Ravens defense that just so happened to have an off day against a division rival.

