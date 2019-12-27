Play

Thomas (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale against the Steelers.

This news is a bit surprising, especially considering coach John Harbaugh had originally stated that Thomas would sit out Week 17. In any fashion, it's likely that the Pro Bowler will be rested, leaving Jordan Richards to handle free safety duties Sunday.

More News

