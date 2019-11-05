Ravens' Earl Thomas: Picks off Brady
Thomas racked up three tackles (two solo), an interception and two passes defended in Sunday's win over New England.
Thomas finally got back into the interception category for his second of the season, as he picked off a deep over-thrown pass by Tom Brady in the fourth quarter. The 27-year-old hasn't had the production he's used to yet this season, as he's accumulated just 27 tackles (17 solo) and four passes defended in eight games. He and the Ravens defense will face a great matchup next week against the Bengals, which figures to be rookie Ryan Finley's first career NFL start.
