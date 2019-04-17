Ravens' Earl Thomas: Set for offseason program
Thomas (lower leg) appears to be ready to go for the Ravens' voluntary offseason workouts, Sean Grogan of the Cecil Whig reports.
Thomas is bouncing back from a fractured tibia he sustained last September. The six-time Pro Bowler reportedly spent time working out with teammates before voluntary offseason workouts commenced April 15, and by all accounts, he seems to be making a strong first impression in Baltimore. Fresh off signing a four-year, $55 million contract with the team last month, Thomas has plenty of talent around him in the secondary, including the league's highest-paid slot corner in Tavon Young. The Ravens also bring back 2017 first-rounder Marlon Humphrey along with veterans Brandon Carr and Jimmy Smith.
