Coach John Harbaugh said Thomas won't play Sunday against the Steelers since the Ravens after already secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Lamar Jackson, Marshal Yanda and Brandon Williams will also take a seat for the regular-season finale. The veteran safety finishes up his first season in Baltimore with 49 tackles (32 solo) 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

