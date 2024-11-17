Jackson (personal) will not travel with the Ravens to Pittsburgh and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's been a bumpy last couple of weeks for Jackson, who was a healthy scratch in Week 9 against the Broncos after playing all 66 defensive snaps in Week 8 against the Browns, during which he logged a season-high 10 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defense. He returned for Week 10 against the Bengals, though he played just 14 snaps on defense and did not record a tackle. Jackson's next chance to suit up will be Week 11 against the Chargers on Monday, Nov. 25. Ar'Darius Washington will serve as the Ravens' primary backup at safety behind starters Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams.