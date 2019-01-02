Price signed a reserve/future contract with the Ravens on Wednesday, per the leagues official transaction log.

Price (5-foot-11, 255 pounds) is looking to catch on somewhere in the NFL, and it's likely he eventually will, given the massive potential he showed during his time at the University of Pittsburgh -- where he tied reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald, for the fourth-most sacks in school history. The 24-year-old will now get an opportunity to spend an offseason with Baltimore in hopes of securing a depth role behind established starter C.J. Mosley ahead of the 2019 campaign.