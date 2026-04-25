The Ravens selected Sarratt in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 115th overall.

Sarratt navigates his way to the NFL ranks after an impressive collegiate campaign, going out on top with a national championship at Indiana while compiling 62 catches for 802 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior. Sarratt doesn't boast world-class speed but moves decently for a player with a 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame, running a 4.53 40-time at his Pro Day. He owns a decent arsenal of release packages and is comfortable working in traffic, which will likely be necessary for him at the next level. Sarratt joins a wideout room filled with recent draft picks behind starters Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, including 2026 third-round pick Ja'Kobi Lane and 2024 fourth-round pick Devontez Walker, and Sarratt will be tasked with challenging that duo for positioning on the depth chart. Sarratt will also likely be a special-teams candidate for the Ravens as a rookie.