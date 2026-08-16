Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Ravens' Elijah Sarratt: Paces pass catchers in preseason win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Sarratt brought in six of seven targets for 66 yards and lost a fumble in the Ravens' 24-7 preseason win over the Eagles on Saturday. He also returned two punts for eight yards.

The rookie fourth-round pick finished with team-high figures in receptions, receiving yards and targets, helping offset his fumble in Eagles territory in the latter portion of the third quarter. Sarratt had a productive four-year college career that saw him compile a robust 242-3,678-44 line, and his performance Saturday helps his case for a possible No. 4 receiver role. Sarratt is likely to see plenty of opportunity again in Baltimore's second preseason game, which comes next Saturday on the road against the Vikings.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!