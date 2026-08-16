Ravens' Elijah Sarratt: Paces pass catchers in preseason win

Sarratt brought in six of seven targets for 66 yards and lost a fumble in the Ravens' 24-7 preseason win over the Eagles on Saturday. He also returned two punts for eight yards.

The rookie fourth-round pick finished with team-high figures in receptions, receiving yards and targets, helping offset his fumble in Eagles territory in the latter portion of the third quarter. Sarratt had a productive four-year college career that saw him compile a robust 242-3,678-44 line, and his performance Saturday helps his case for a possible No. 4 receiver role. Sarratt is likely to see plenty of opportunity again in Baltimore's second preseason game, which comes next Saturday on the road against the Vikings.