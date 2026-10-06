Sarratt reeled in one of two targets for 13 yards in a 24-18 win against Tennessee on Sunday.

Sarratt was active for just the second time this season and got a chance on offense for the first time in his NFL career. The rookie fourth-round pick logged a healthy 23 offensive snaps and drew two targets, catching one for a 13-yard gain. Sarratt's opportunity came with Chris Moore (ankle) missing the contest, so if Moore is able to return for Week 5 against Atlanta, Sarratt could again be a healthy scratch.