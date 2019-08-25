Ravens' Elliott Fry: Heading to Baltimore
Fry inked a contract with the Ravens on Sunday.
Fry was recently let go by the Bears after he lost the kicking battle with Eddie Pineiro. The South Carolina product could have signed with a better organization for his chances of making a team, considering the most accurate kicker in NFL history Justin Tucker resides on the roster. Fry will be the third kicker on the roster, with Tucker and Cameron Nizialek.
