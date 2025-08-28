Jones (shoulder) was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jones underwent shoulder surgery a week after the NFL Combine, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. The rookie third-round pick out of LSU is now guaranteed to miss the first four games of the season. Daniel Faalele is expected to start at right guard to begin the season, and it's unclear if Jones will usurp him upon return.