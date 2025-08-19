Jones (shoulder) is not expected to be ready in time for Baltimore's season opener Sept. 7 at Buffalo, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The offensive guard missed OTAs after shoulder surgery and has yet to take the field during training camp. Jones was expected to compete for the starting right guard spot after going in the third round of April's draft, but now that position appears to belong to Daniel Faalele. It's possible that Jones could push Faalele upon his return, but his timetable for getting on the field remains unclear.