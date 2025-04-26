The Ravens elected Jones in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 91st overall.

Jones (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) could prove to be yet another shrewd pick by Baltimore. Jones probably won't stick at right tackle, where he was a standout three-year starter for LSU, but at guard Jones' game should project fine at the next level. Jones is only 21 years old despite starting three years, so he might need some development time, but Jones should push the likes of Daniel Faalele for snaps sooner rather than later.