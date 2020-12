Tomlinson was promoted to the Ravens' active roster from the practice squad for Tuesday's game against the Cowboys, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

The 28-year-old was also called up for last week's loss to the Steelers, and he reverted to the practice squad after playing 16 target-less snaps on offense. Tomlinson should work as Baltimore's No. 2 tight end with Mark Andrews (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Nick Boyle (knee) on injured reserve.