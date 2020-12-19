site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Eric Tomlinson: Promoted to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
The Ravens elevated Tomlinson to the active roster Saturday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Tomlinson looks set to appear in his fourth straight game with the Ravens. He hasn't been targeted in that span, however, so it's safe to say that Tomlinson remains off the fantasy radar for now.
