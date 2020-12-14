site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Eric Tomlinson: Rises to active roster
The Ravens elevated Tomlinson to the active roster Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Tomlinson's playing time in Monday's game against the Browns depends on whether Luke Willson (hip) is active. Over three games this season, Tomlinson hasn't received a target.
