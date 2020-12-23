site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Eric Tomlinson: Signs with active roster
RotoWire Staff
Dec 22, 2020
Ravens signed Tomlinson to the active roster Tuesday.
The Ravens waived Luke Willson (hip) on Saturday, and Tomlinson will take his place as the second tight end to Mark Andrews. Tomlinson has played in four games with the Ravens this year, receiving just one target over 63 snaps on offense.
