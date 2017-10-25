Ravens' Eric Weddle: Draws questionable tag
Weddle (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
Weddle practiced in full capacity Wednesday, so it's expected that he'll be given the green light to play come Thursday. Lardarius Webb would be the next man up if Weddle is ultimately ruled out, however.
More News
-
Ravens' Eric Weddle: Records seven tackles Sunday•
-
Ravens' Eric Weddle: Nabs second pick of 2017•
-
Ravens' Eric Weddle: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Ravens' Eric Weddle: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Eric Weddle: Strong showing against Patriots•
-
Ravens' Eric Weddle: Unlisted on injury report•
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...