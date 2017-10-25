Ravens' Eric Weddle: Draws questionable tag

Weddle (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.

Weddle practiced in full capacity Wednesday, so it's expected that he'll be given the green light to play come Thursday. Lardarius Webb would be the next man up if Weddle is ultimately ruled out, however.

