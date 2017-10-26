Ravens' Eric Weddle: Good to go versus Dolphins

Weddle (ankle) is listed as active for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.

Weddle presumably came out of Sunday's loss to the Vikings with an ankle injury, which ultimately drew him a questionable designation on short week. However, the issue was never considered serious, and he should take on his usual role with the club barring any setbacks.

