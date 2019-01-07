Ravens' Eric Weddle: Hoping to be in Ravens' plans
Weddle has stated a desire to return to the Ravens in 2019.
Weddle totaled the third-fewest tackles of his career in 2018 (68) and failed to come up with an interception for just the second time in 12 seasons. While he explained he still has a desire to play, it's not certain that Baltimore will want to keep him around given his $8.25 million cap hit in 2019. If the Ravens ultimately decide to part ways, it seems Weddle is prepared to announce his retirement.
