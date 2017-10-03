Play

Ravens' Eric Weddle: Nabs second pick of 2017

Weddle netted his second interception of the season Sunday and also chipped in a season-high eight tackles against the Steelers.

The veteran safety made an excellent instinctual play to haul in a ball that popped out of Antonio Brown's grasp and into Weddle's hands for another interception. What's more, Weddle was more active as a tackler Sunday, doubling his previous season-high. Weddle's production through the first quarter of the season is roughly in line with what he was able to do last year when he finished with 89 tackles and four interceptions.

