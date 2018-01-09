Ravens' Eric Weddle: Picks off six passes in Pro Bowl campaign
Weddle collected 63 tackles, six interceptions, and two forced fumbles over 16 games in 2017.
Another year, another Pro Bowl for Weddle, who'll be heading to his fifth-career Pro Bowl and his fourth in the last five seasons. His ball-hawking ability netted him six interceptions, which marks the second-highest output of his career. It is worth noting that Weddle wasn't quite as active in defending the run this season as his tackles fell from 89 to a career-low 63, although some of that role change can be attributed to the addition of noted box safety Tony Jefferson. With Jefferson signed to be in Baltimore for the foreseeable future, it's reasonable to think that Weddle's floor in IDP formats will be a bit lower as he won't be asked to stick his nose in the run game as much as previous years. He's still a playmaker in the secondary that can rack up interceptions, but the lightened week-to-week tackle production probably knocks Weddle down from the elite tier of IDP safeties.
