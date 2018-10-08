Ravens' Eric Weddle: Posts eight tackles Sunday

Weddle recorded eight tackles (seven solo), including a sack in Sunday's loss to Cleveland.

Weddle has yet to record his first interception of the year, but he managed his first sack of the campaign while also racking up a season-high in tackles Sunday. Though the Ravens didn't win, the defense played well, holding the Browns to 12 points in almost 70 minutes of action. Baltimore will look to bounce back next week against Tennessee.

More News
Our Latest Stories