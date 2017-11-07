Ravens' Eric Weddle: Records INT in loss

Weddle had four tackles (all solo) and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Titans.

Weddle played all 52 defensive snaps for the Ravens on Sunday, and the interception is his third of the season. The 32-year-old remains an important part of the Ravens secondary and has shown minimal signs of slowing down.

