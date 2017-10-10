Ravens' Eric Weddle: Records seven tackles Sunday
Weddle had seven tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Raiders.
The 32-year-old Weddle played every defensive snap and was a force against both the pass and against the run. He recorded at least seven tackles for the second week in a row and is starting to get back to being one of the more reliable defensive backs in IDP formats.
