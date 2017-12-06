Ravens' Eric Weddle: Runs INT back for six
Weddle compiled three tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one pick six in Sunday's win against the Lions.
Weddle played 60 of 62 defensive snaps on the way to his diversified stat line. The 32-year-old safety now has 52 tackles, seven pass breakups and five interceptions this campaign, but he has a tough Week 14 matchup in Pittsburgh on the horizon. However, Weddle thrived in his first meeting with the Steelers in 2017, accruing a season-high eight tackles, two pass breakups and one interception.
