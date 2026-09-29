Pocic (knee) is set to miss significant time, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Pocic suffered a knee injury during the Ravens' Week 3 win over the Cowboys in Rio. Pocic's exit marks the third significant injury to a Ravens center, following Danny Pinter's (knee) August fall and former starter Jovaughn Gwyn's (ankle) injury in the Week 3 contest as well. With all three offensive linemen out for either the season or a large amount of time, Olaivavega Ioane will be the new starter for the Ravens.